Mourinho: I cannot speak about referees

Jose Mourinho believes he is on an "imaginary list" of coaches who cannot talk about referees.

Mourinho was in spiky mood at his news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle, claiming managers are treated differently by the Football Association (FA).

He said: "In the rule book it says that some managers can speak about the referee before the game or after the game and others cannot. Then there is a list and I come on the list where I get punished if I talk about the referee.

"It's an imaginary list but clearly [I am on it].

Mourinho also continued his war of words with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, which has rumbled since the sides' controversial clash last Saturday.

When asked about the pressure on Steve McClaren, Mourinho's opposite number on Saturday, the Portuguese replied: "In this country only one manager is not under pressure.

"Everyone else is under pressure. We cannot be below expectations. I have sympathy for them and I am sure they have sympathy with me.

"There is one who is off the list but good for him. He can speak about referees, can push in the technical area, can cry before the game, can lose games. Good for him."

Diego Costa will sit out the trip to St James' Park following the FA's decision to retrospectively hand the Spain international a three-match ban following a clash with Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.

Arsenal defender Gabriel was red-carded for his part in the fracas which followed but saw his ban overturned on appeal.

An unimpressed Mourinho said: "It is clear in football that when a player reacted to something that happened before – like [Nemanja] Matic did following a heavy tackle against Burnley – he was always punished. But now you can do that."

Mourinho refused to disclose who will replace Costa at the weekend with Loic Remy and Radamel Falcao vying for the striker's role.

"I don't know [who will play]. I could tell you but I don't know," he said.

"I will have to analyse the opponents, know more about them, who is playing, who is not playing, who is injured."