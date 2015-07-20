Mourinho: I sought Terry and Cahill advice on Falcao

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho consulted with central defensive duo John Terry and Gary Cahill before bringing Radamel Falcao in on loan.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Mourinho opted to sign Falcao on loan, after the Colombian endured a difficult temporary spell at Manchester United last term.

But Mourinho has revealed that he spoke with Terry and Cahill about the former Atletico Madrid man, who they believe still has the qualities that made him one of Europe's most-feared strikers.

"We think the bright movement is there, the movement to get freedom in the box to score goals is there," said the Portuguese.

"Our players had difficulty to control him all the time and we feel the potential is there.

"Let's see if he can improve his confidence, his happiness.

"If the fact we have a good community of Portuguese people, plus the guys who were with him in Atletico [Diego Costa and Filipe Luis], let's see if this situation can help him.

"I watch Portuguese football regularly and in Porto he was very good.



"When he was at Atletico, I was in Real Madrid, so there were a few years where I was with him all the time.

"Last season I watched our game against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge a few times because of him."