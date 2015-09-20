Mourinho: I would sign every Arsenal player

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he would sign each of Arsenal's first-team players if given the opportunity.

Mourinho has developed a frosty relationship with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger over the years and he has now warned that he will not hesitate to pounce in the transfer market if one of the Frenchman's players becomes available.

"I like every player from Arsenal," Mourinho told reporters.

"I tell you, if one of their players is a free agent and they don't want him there, I get every one. I like all of their players."

Wenger's men have not won the Premier League title since 2003-04, yet Mourinho believes they have what it takes to go all the way this campaign.

"I think Arsenal have the squad to be champions," he said. "And every season I feel that."

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 10 points from six games, trailing leaders Manchester City by five points.

They were beaten 2-0 by Mourinho's Chelsea at the weekend, yet still hold a three-point advantage over the reigning champions.