Chelsea hijack Arsenal transfer - with bid to sign forward TODAY: report

Chelsea are looking to sign an Arsenal target today, with Blues business winding up for the time being.

With Chelsea in action in the Club World Cup this month, the Blues are in a hurry to confirm the squad that they'll take to the United States for the newly expanded FIFA tournament.

After landing the likes of Liam Delap, however, there's no stopping the free-spending West Londoners, with more business set to be concluded today.

Chelsea have submitted a huge bid with hope they can sign Arsenal target today

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is spending big once again (Image credit: Getty)

Having qualified for the Champions League, there's an understanding that Chelsea will have to raise the ceiling of their team this summer as much as the floor.

The option to sign Jadon Sancho has been waived by the Conference League winners, with a new goalkeeper likely this summer, too, as Maresca improves upon specific areas in his team.

Jadon Sancho will not return to Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has relayed reports from RMC Sport in a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Chelsea have dropped a big-money proposal on Jamie Gittens.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet has been a big target for Arsenal, with FourFourTwo understanding that the Gunners are looking to complete a move for Benjamin Sesko at centre-forward before addressing any possible incoming out wide.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Blues appear to have stolen a march, however, with Romano claiming that the new “official bid” from Chelsea is worth €50 million, some €15m more than their last, which was duly rejected.

“Chelsea will try to get it done today,” the Italian adds, “Otherwise, they will keep negotiating after the deadline.”

Jamie Gittens is on Chelsea's wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal appear to be way behind in the race for Gittens, with few links in recent weeks – meaning that Chelsea perhaps have a clear run to sign the Englishman this summer.

Gittens is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.