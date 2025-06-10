Chelsea hijack Arsenal transfer - with bid to sign forward TODAY: report
Chelsea are in a rush to complete business ahead of the Club World Cup, beating Arsenal to a major target in the process
Chelsea are looking to sign an Arsenal target today, with Blues business winding up for the time being.
With Chelsea in action in the Club World Cup this month, the Blues are in a hurry to confirm the squad that they'll take to the United States for the newly expanded FIFA tournament.
After landing the likes of Liam Delap, however, there's no stopping the free-spending West Londoners, with more business set to be concluded today.
Chelsea have submitted a huge bid with hope they can sign Arsenal target today
Having qualified for the Champions League, there's an understanding that Chelsea will have to raise the ceiling of their team this summer as much as the floor.
The option to sign Jadon Sancho has been waived by the Conference League winners, with a new goalkeeper likely this summer, too, as Maresca improves upon specific areas in his team.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has relayed reports from RMC Sport in a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Chelsea have dropped a big-money proposal on Jamie Gittens.
The Borussia Dortmund starlet has been a big target for Arsenal, with FourFourTwo understanding that the Gunners are looking to complete a move for Benjamin Sesko at centre-forward before addressing any possible incoming out wide.
The Blues appear to have stolen a march, however, with Romano claiming that the new “official bid” from Chelsea is worth €50 million, some €15m more than their last, which was duly rejected.
“Chelsea will try to get it done today,” the Italian adds, “Otherwise, they will keep negotiating after the deadline.”
Arsenal appear to be way behind in the race for Gittens, with few links in recent weeks – meaning that Chelsea perhaps have a clear run to sign the Englishman this summer.
Gittens is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.