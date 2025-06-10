Recommended reading

Chelsea hijack Arsenal transfer - with bid to sign forward TODAY: report

By published

Chelsea are in a rush to complete business ahead of the Club World Cup, beating Arsenal to a major target in the process

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is looking to hijack a move for an Arsenal target
Enzo Maresca wants to complete his Club World Cup squad imminently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to sign an Arsenal target today, with Blues business winding up for the time being.

With Chelsea in action in the Club World Cup this month, the Blues are in a hurry to confirm the squad that they'll take to the United States for the newly expanded FIFA tournament.

After landing the likes of Liam Delap, however, there's no stopping the free-spending West Londoners, with more business set to be concluded today.

Chelsea have submitted a huge bid with hope they can sign Arsenal target today

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is spending big once again (Image credit: Getty)

Having qualified for the Champions League, there's an understanding that Chelsea will have to raise the ceiling of their team this summer as much as the floor.

The option to sign Jadon Sancho has been waived by the Conference League winners, with a new goalkeeper likely this summer, too, as Maresca improves upon specific areas in his team.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho will not return to Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has relayed reports from RMC Sport in a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Chelsea have dropped a big-money proposal on Jamie Gittens.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet has been a big target for Arsenal, with FourFourTwo understanding that the Gunners are looking to complete a move for Benjamin Sesko at centre-forward before addressing any possible incoming out wide.

The Blues appear to have stolen a march, however, with Romano claiming that the new “official bid” from Chelsea is worth €50 million, some €15m more than their last, which was duly rejected.

“Chelsea will try to get it done today,” the Italian adds, “Otherwise, they will keep negotiating after the deadline.”

Jamie Gittens celebrates after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge in the Champions League in September 2024.

Jamie Gittens is on Chelsea's wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal appear to be way behind in the race for Gittens, with few links in recent weeks – meaning that Chelsea perhaps have a clear run to sign the Englishman this summer.

Gittens is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.