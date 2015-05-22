Mourinho lauds 'legend' Lampard

With Frank Lampard set to make his final Premier League outing when Manchester City face Southampton on Sunday, Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to "a Chelsea legend".

The former England international has made 608 Premier League appearances to date, and will bid farewell at the weekend before heading to MLS to play for New York City.

Lampard and Mourinho enjoyed a fruitful partnership during the Portuguese's first spell at Stamford Bridge, winning five major domestic trophies, including two league titles.

"The same way I had a few words about Steven Gerrard, I have to do so about Frank Lampard with more emotions," Mourinho said.

"One of my best players ever. One of my best professionals ever.

"A Chelsea legend and a legend in the Premier League.

"So last match for Frank and obviously I have to honour him and wish him the best in the States and hope he can get back to England as soon as possible because he is a big loss for English football."