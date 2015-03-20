Mourinho: No agenda behind penalty stats

The Chelsea site published a piece on Wednesday pointing to the two penalties the club had been awarded in 28 Premier League games in 2014-15.

In January, the Football Association hit Mourinho with a £25,000 fine for comments he made in the wake of a 1-1 draw with Southampton, during which referee Anthony Taylor booked Cesc Fabregas for diving in the box.

The Portuguese responded to that incident by saying there was a "campaign" against his club, before Chelsea's extraordinary article earlier this week provided another twist in the saga.

"You gave so much importance to that article that I read it and I think it's just a very objective article," Mourinho said.

"It's not an opinion article, it's not something that can lead to discussion. They're numbers and no more than that.

"The number of penalties is another stat, just another stat and is not open to opinions.

"It's been working against us since the beginning of the season so that doesn't change.

"It's an article with numbers and in the same way the numbers always tell the truth.

"No more than that, no agenda, no intention, it's just numbers."