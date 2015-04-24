Mourinho not concerned with reception facing Fabregas

As Cesc Fabregas prepares to make his first return to Arsenal, Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is not concerned about his midfielder ahead of Sunday's clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Fabregas left Arsenal in 2011 for Barcelona, before returning to the Premier League ahead of this season with Mourinho's side.

Many are expecting the Spain international to be given a hostile welcome, but Mourinho says Fabregas will cope with any potential vitriol.

"I'm not worried about that," he said. "Frank Lampard played at Stamford Bridge without any kind of problems and with a good reception.

"I don't see a reason for Fabregas to not have the same at the Emirates, but if he has some bad reactions I think he's more than ready."

Fabregas opted to join Chelsea over Arsenal when he left Barca, with the latter reportedly declining their offer of first refusal on the player.

"I know why he chose Chelsea, but I don't know why he didn't choose Arsenal," Mourinho said.

"I can only speak about us and what we promised him and what he promised us.

"He's doing everything we need from him, adapting to many different roles. He's doing every job the team needs. For me, he's made a fantastic contribution and had a fantastic season for us.

"I said we'd build a team adapted to his style of play and we were thinking about him being an important player in our project.

"Normally good projects go in hand with titles and he was looking for that so that's the only thing I can say."