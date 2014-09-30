Mourinho open to move within Premier League

The Portuguese won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups in his first spell at Stamford Bridge, but failed to add to that haul of silverware upon his return to the club last season.

Mourinho is famous for never staying in one job too long, often moving on to find new challenges after two or three years.

And the 51-year-old said he would be open to taking another post in the Premier League once his current stint at Chelsea comes to a close.

"If it had to be, yes, but my priority will always be Chelsea and never think about the interest of others," he told Record.

"I know football and know I won't be here five, eight, 10 years if I don't manage to win. Of course not. When I have to think about the matter then we'll see.

"The difference is that last time I didn't have the aim of staying many, many years. Now I'll stay as long as they want me to. I really am the happy one.

"I will only leave when Mr Abramovich calls me to tell me it is over.

"Last time [at Chelsea] it was different because even though I was heart and soul in the project I was leading, I always asked myself 'which will be the next one?' Now it's the first time I don't think about it."