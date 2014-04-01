Mourinho: 'Pity' for Zlatan to skip Premier League

Ibrahimovic, who played under Mourinho while at Inter, stated ahead of PSG's UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea that it would be "impossible" to move to England.

"If you ask the people behind this project, I don't think they'd let me go," the 32-year-old Sweden international explained on Tuesday.

However, Mourinho stated it would be a shame for Ibrahimovic not to wrap up his career with a stint in England, having previously plied his trade in Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and France.

"It is a pity for Ibrahimovic if he finishes his career and hasn't played in the best league the world," he said.

"But his career is so full of success that he's one of the greatest players even if he didn't play in the Premier League.

"Ibrahimovic has a big self-esteem and to be his coach was fantastic, but now he wants to win tomorrow and I want to win."

Returning to Wednesday's quarter-final first-leg clash at the Parc des Princes, Mourinho stated there are plenty similarities between PSG and Chelsea both on and off the pitch.

"In the last two years PSG's investment was fantastic and their choice of players was fantastic," he added.

"PSG's coach (Laurent Blanc) is good and the passion in the city is also good, and the Parc de Princes is always a beautiful place to play.

"I've watched many PSG matches and they've a clear philosophy even when they change all three midfield players. We're the same.

"Maybe PSG as a club doesn't have the experience of Chelsea, but compare player by player and that is not the case."