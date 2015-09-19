Mourinho prepared for Arsenal 'moaning'

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho felt there was no controversy to protest about in his side's victory over nine-man Arsenal, but suggested Arsene Wenger will complain at the defeat regardless.

The Premier League champions claimed a fiery derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Gabriel was sent off for a clash with Diego Costa before Santi Cazorla was also dismissed - Kurt Zouma and Eden Hazard on target to seal the points for Chelsea.

"I don't know where the controversy was. For me there was no controversy," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"The game is about many aspects and through those combination of factors you have best team. Normally the best team wins and we were best.

"We were dominant, in control and, let's not be hypocrites, to play with one more is easier but for me we were very comfortable in the first half.

"I think I have played against Arsenal 15 maybe 16 times and only once did they not moan. I don't know why - maybe because they won that one. In all other matches they have reason for that.

"I played first the first derby in September 2000 and I remember my words: 'To win a derby needs emotional control'. I have played derbies in Spain, Italy, England and I always repeat the same words - 'to win derbies takes emotional control'."

The victory represents Chelsea's first home league win of the season and comes off the back of a Champions League success against Maccabi Tel Aviv in midweek.

"It was very tough and very important especially because we needed a big win and a big performance," added stand-in captain Branislav Ivanovic.

"We played as a team and showed how important a game it was for us. That's what we wanted to do and we are all happy.

"It was a very tough game and we came with 100 per cent to give everything. We dominated the game psychologically.

"The referee made the right decision."