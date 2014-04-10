Mourinho receives FA fine for Villa conduct

The Portuguese was sent to the stands during his side's 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on March 15 following his response to Ramires' late sending off for a challenge on Karim El Ahmadi.

Mourinho encroached onto the field of play to confront referee Chris Foy and was charged by the FA last Wednesday - a decision he opted to appeal.

Ramires' dismissal was Chelsea's second of the match after Willian was sent off for two yellow cards earlier in the Premier League encounter.

A statement on the FA's official website outlined the details of Mourinho's personal hearing.

"Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been fined £8,000 and warned as to his future conduct following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," it read.

"Mourinho denied a breach of FA Rule E3 in that his behaviour in re-entering the field of play and approaching the match referee in an attempt to speak to him, in or around the 90th minute of the game against Aston Villa on March 15 2014, amounted to improper conduct.

"However, the charge was found proven at a personal hearing on Wednesday April 9."