Mourinho refuses to be drawn on Terry red

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on John Terry's red card following his side's entertaining 3-2 Premier League win at West Brom.

After James Morrison missed a 14th-minute penalty for West Brom, Chelsea eased into a 2-0 lead thanks predominantly to new signing Pedro.

The former Barcelona forward opened the scoring and set up Diego Costa for Chelsea's second before Morrison halved the champions' advantage.

Cesar Azpilicueta made it 3-1 with his first Premier League goal just before half-time but there was more drama to come as Terry was sent off for bringing down Salomon Rondon in the 54th minute.

That red card ended a miserable seven days for Terry, who was taken off at half-time in last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, and West Brom capitalised as Morrison headed home his second on the hour.

But when asked about Terry's red card by Sky Sports, Mourinho said: "I prefer not to think."

When pressed on his opinion of Chelsea's performance, the Portuguese replied: "Fantastic performance. With 10 men, the spirit, the organisation, the fight in defensive areas, and the intelligence to keep the ball, I am very happy."

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, meanwhile, was quick to praise the spirit of his team-mates after they claimed a first Premier League win of the season.

He said: "100 per cent today was about winning, getting back on track. We have to make sure that whatever we do pays off at the end. It was difficult, we bounced back in a difficult situation. We are proud but we have to keep going.

"We showed the character, the honour the pride of this team never faded."