Mourinho rift rumours written by idiots - Matic

Nemanja Matic insists reports he had a bad relationship with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho were written by "idiots".

Mourinho parted company with Chelsea last week after the Premier League champions lost nine of their opening 16 league matches.

There were persistent rumours of dressing-room unrest throughout a difficult campaign for Chelsea and the club's technical director Michael Emenalo cited a "palpable discord between manager and players" as one of the reasons for Mourinho's exit.

Matic is one such player who is rumoured to have fallen out with Mourinho as the Serbia international struggles to replicate the form that made him such a key part of Chelsea's title success last season.

However, Matic says he and Mourinho merely laughed at the suggestions.

"I've worked with Mourinho for two beautiful years, so that means for me he is always linked the good memories," he told Serbian publication Mondo.

"I have read several times I think that I had a bad relationship with him, but it is likely to have been written by some idiots.

"I commented with Mourinho about these allegations, we just laughed."

Mourinho has since been replaced by Guus Hiddink on an interim basis until the end of the season, the Dutchman returning to Stamford Bridge having led the club to FA Cup glory during a temporary stint in 2009.

And Matic is confident Hiddink can improve Chelsea's fortunes, adding: "He is an experienced professional who has already worked at the club, knows the people, knows the mentality, so I expect we will be able to get good results with him.

"There's still a lot to play, I hope we will be able to save the season."