Mourinho: Terry was not injured

Jose Mourinho has revealed John Terry had no injury when he chose to substitute his captain for the first time in his Premier League management career in a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City.

A Sergio Aguero goal gave City the advantage in a first half they dominated at the Etihad Stadium, prompting Mourinho to make a change to quell their attacking threat.

Terry was consequently substituted by Mourinho at the break, with youngster Kurt Zouma called into action for the second 45 minutes, and the manager insists his decision was justified despite Chelsea going on to lose heavily.

"No [he was not injured], it was a decision I made," he told Sky Sports. "I know that Zouma is the fastest in the squad, and in that moment Manchester City were playing on the counter attack.

"Zouma is different than John, and my decision was proved right as Zouma was in complete control.

"He's [Terry] a player who has my total trust, no doubt. With me he had never been subbed but with other [managers] people thought his career was over.

"So if someone has the right to make the decision I am the one, I gave him the chance to be what he is and that is a fantastic defender and leader.

"I left him out because tactically we needed to make a change, and I was proven right as we controlled the game in the second half."