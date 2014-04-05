Mourinho wants Terry to stay

The Stamford Bridge captain's contract expires at the end of the season but Mourinho believes a renewal would suit all parties.

Asked whether he had any insight on the 33-year-old's contract situation, the Portuguese manager said: "The only idea I have is that the manager wants him to stay but the contracts are between the player and the club, I never have any involvement in this.

"They will find the right moment. The club knows I want him to stay. The club wants him to stay, he wants to stay, so normally he is staying."

Terry, who scored an own goal in last weekend's 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace, has made over 600 appearances for Chelsea and helped them to an eighth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions at home on Saturday.

The hosts ran out 3-0 winners over Stoke City to return to the top of the Premier League and now turn their attentions to Tuesday's visit of Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

The London club will seek to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit in the pursuit of a second Champions League crown, with Terry having missed the 2012 final triumph through suspension.