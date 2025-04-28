Tottenham have named their price for Pedro Porro should any clubs wish for his signature this summer.

Porro has been one of the mainstays in the Spurs team this season, playing 46 games in all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting eight times from right-back.

His performances over the past few seasons have caught the eye of several sides and the club have now revealed what it will take to allow him to leave north London this summer.

Tottenham set Pedro Porro price as they brace for a summer bid

Pedro Porro in action this season (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Porro had previously spent time with Manchester City, where he failed to make a first team appearance, spending time on loan at Real Valladolid and Sporting Lisbon, before making a permanent move to Portugal in July 2022.

He joined Tottenham just six months later in the January of 2023 and has since played 100 times for them.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football Insider are reporting that Spurs however will drive a hard bargain and will not be forced to sell their right back, and will be willing to charge upwards of £50 million according to the, a fee that would represent a £10 million profit on the Spaniard.

While FourFourTwo understands that there is no immediate interest in the defender, Manchester City, one of Porro's previous clubs, will be in the market for a right-back with Kyle Walker almost certain to move on this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's been suggested that Man City have kept an eye on the full-back for some time, with there being a suggestion he could move to Manchester in the winter, however a move never materialised.

Tottenham will not be short of options should Porro leave, with Djed Spence impressing in the latter half of the season, and Archie Gray a valid option at full-back, if required.

Pedro Porro in action for Sporting Lisbon against Tottenham in 2022 before he signed for them (Image credit: Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

A move for Porro may not be the worst thing for both parties involved. Spurs have suffered one of their worst seasons in recent history, and a squad reset looks like it is needed, and cutting losses now may be more beneficial than two or three years down the line.

For Porro, after experiencing European football for the past few seasons, the allure of playing in European competition may prove to much, with there being no guarantee Tottenham will immediately return next season.