Manchester City want the 'next Neymar' to solve left-wing issues: report

Manchester City are looking at alternatives to Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku for their left-wing options next season.

In the 2024/25 Premier League season, Grealish and Doku have only scored a combined four goals, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attempting alternative solutions for his forward line.

Omar Marmoush arrived in January but isn't an out-and-out winger. Instead, he is a player who prefers starting centrally and drifting out into space, highlighting Guardiola's need for a more traditional winger that his systems have become accustomed to over the years.

Manchester City want the 'next Neymar'

Guardiola wanted Neymar while Bayern manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

While manager of Bayern Munich, Guardiola tried and failed to sign Neymar, with the Brazilian preferring to join Barcelona instead.

But while he missed out on the flair star more than a decade ago, the Catalan boss could turn to he next best option: a player who models his game on Neymar.

Doku and Grealish have failed to nail down the left-wing spot (Image credit: Alamy)

According to L'Equipe, Manchester City are battling for the signature of Monaco youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir, with Liverpool also interested in signing the forward.

The report suggests that, despite Ben Seghir having made 31 Ligue 1 appearances this term, the Moroccan would have wanted to start more than the 18 games he has, as well as complete a full 90 minutes on more than six occasions. That gametime has left him frustrated, with Manchester City and Liverpool both touted as possible destinations for him.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ben Seghir is available for around €30m this summer, which is the same as his Transfermarkt valuation. The 20-year-old's contract still has two years remaining, though, so Monaco could hold out for more money if they see the six-goal forward as a key part of their plans next term.

As a right-footer playing on the left-wing, Ben Seghir grew up idolising Neymar, with his playing style similar to that of the Brazilian's.

Man City are interested in Ben Seghir (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Neymar is my example. I love his freedom and style of play," Ben Seghir told Onze Mondial last year. "All young players see themselves in him."

In FourFourTwo's view, Ben Seghir looks an exciting prospect who is well-suited to the Premier League, but it's unlikely he'd become an instant starter at Manchester City. Considering his age, price and potential, there's definitely a chance this move happens.