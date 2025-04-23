Liverpool given hope of late Alexander-Arnold U-turn: Report

Liverpool are on the cusp of winning their 20th Premier League title in what has been a remarkable debut campaign in the Premier League for manager Arne Slot.

On top of that, captain Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have both signed new contracts which will see them stay at the club for a minimum of two more years, giving a huge boost to Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the Premier League next season.

Yet the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in the balance. However, Salah has given Liverpool fans hope of a late U-turn from the Scouse full-back.

Is Mo Salah's social media post a hint at Trent Alexander-Arnold staying at Liverpool?

Salah himself is staying at Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

Salah has posted a selfie with himself and the Liverpool goal scorers after most matches this season, with eagle-eyed fans noticing he did not upload one with Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool’s 1-0 win away at Leicester City.

Now, three days later, Salah has taken to social media to share a picture of the beaming pair at Liverpool’s training ground, prompting some fans to suggest it is a sign that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new contract.

With many media outlets reporting that Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid, instead of signing a new contract with his boyhood club, Liverpool fans were resigned to losing the Englishman, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now.

Yet Salah’s latest post has sent the rumour mills into overdrive, with one Liverpool supporter even suggesting that the Egyptian waiting three days to put the picture on social media signifies that Alexander-Arnold will be signing a new three-year deal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trent’s celebration after his winner against Leicester also added to the mixed signals as he passionately ripped off his shirt and sprinted towards the away Liverpool fans in the corner of the King Power Stadium.

Whilst this could suggest he is staying, or going, in all likelihood it was merely an outpour of emotion from a footballer who had been on the sidelines for numerous games before scoring the goal that effectively sealed the title for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring against Leicester City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the game, he refused to give any insight into the latest contract developments.

Alexander-Arnold said: “I’ve said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation. I’m not going to go into details.

“But these days, like today, are always special: scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles, as well as being in title races, they are special moments that will live with me forever. I’m glad to be a part of them.”

Whilst Salah’s post may allow some fans to dream, in FourFourTwo’s opinion it seems more likely that Alexander-Arnold jets off to Real Madrid in summer, rather than staying at Anfield.