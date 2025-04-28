It’s that time of the season where European and FA Cup commitments mess with the calendar and a midweek game catches you off guard completely.

It’s also when major twists and turns in the hunt for the highest position possible can happen, with games in hand often changing not just the teams playing outlook on the rest of the season.

This season, the Premier League drama will happen on a Thursday, as Nottingham Forest and Brentford play their rearranged fixture.

Why is there a Premier League game on Thursday night?

Nottingham Forest in action against Manchester City in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The between Nottingham Forest and Brentford game was moved following the former’s progression to the FA Cup semi-finals, which clashed with the weekend of gameweek 34 in the Premier League and therefore was rearranged to Thursday 1 May and will kick-off at 7:30pm, live on Sky Sports.

Anthony Elanga playing for Nottingham Forest against Everton, April 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

Nottingham Forest are enjoying a stellar season by their standards. They currently sit sixth which will be given a Europa League spot next season after the Premier League guaranteed five spots in next season's Champions League.

They also reached the FA Cup semi-final, the first time the club have done so since 1991. A 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Wembley is unlikely to dampen spirits drastically, with a finish as high as second still possible should they win their remaining five games and results elsewhere go their way.

Winning against Brentford will see them move third, a position they have occupied for much of the season and right in the fight for Champions League football next season.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brentford will also be looking above them in the table as they try and make a late push for European football.

The Bees, led by Thomas Frank are currently 11th but a win against Forest could see them move to within a point of Bournemouth in 10th, and within two points of Brighton and Fulham in ninth and eighth respectively.