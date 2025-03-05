Jose Mourinho reveals Celtic and Rangers interest, amid talk of his next job

Could Jose Mourinho be on his way back to the UK this summer?

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has indicated he may be on his way back to the UK
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has indicated he may be on his way back to the UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has declared which British team he would love to manage next.

The 62-year-old - ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever - has enjoyed spells at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the past, having won England's top-flight on three occasions.

Now managing over in Turkey, tedious links have suggested 'The Special One' may be on his way back to the UK in 2025, with Everton and Newcastle United having both been touted as possible destinations for Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho on his next possible job amid Fenerbahce exit talk

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MAY 18: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma, celebrates after the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AS Roma at BayArena on May 18, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho is one of football's most successful managers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mourinho boasts an incredible CV that includes a whopping 26 trophies with five different clubs. A two-time Champions League winner, the Fenerbahce boss is hoping for more glory this season, with a European, league and cup successes all still on the cards.

But will Jose be around much longer and which club in Britain does he have his eyes on next?

Jose Mourinho celebrates with the League Cup trophy after Chelsea's win over Tottenham in the 2015 final.

Jose Mourinho celebrates with the League Cup trophy after Chelsea's win over Tottenham in the 2015 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked earlier today whether the two Glasgow clubs would be an attraction proposition, Mourinho said: "In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty. But why not in the future?

"People can say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it's a league of passion. It's a league of passion. And for me, passion in football is everything.

"For me, to play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is not that fire of the passion doesn't make any sense. And Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fan bases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?

"But in this moment, I have a job. Celtic has a fantastic coach like Brendan (Rodgers). Rangers has (Barry) Ferguson now, so full respect for them and I'm not searching for a new job."

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho

Could we see Jose Mourinho coach in Scotland in the future? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, who knows where Mourinho's coaching career will take him, especially given he has now coached in four different countries.

Although it would be great to see Jose back in the Premier League, we do feel as if a stint in Saudi Arabia is likely to come at some point for the 62-year-old, so we wouldn't rule that one out either.

