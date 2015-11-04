Mourinho: Win was for bullied Chelsea kids

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was glad to provide relief to some of the club's young supporters - who he fears have had a hard time over recent weeks - with victory over Dynamo Kiev.

The Blues' 2-1 win over the Ukrainian side in the Champions League on Wednesday was only their second in nine matches in all competitions.

Mourinho was thrilled with the character his players showed at Stamford Bridge after Willian's late free kick sealed the three points and he also spared a thought for a section of the Chelsea support who he feels have been tested by the poor run of previous results.

"It is easy for kids to go to school with the Chelsea shirt when Chelsea wins every match but not easy for kids of 10 or 12 years old to go to school with a Chelsea shirt when they are losing matches," the Portuguese manager said.

"Probably they are bullied by other kids from teams that are winning matches. The club has to be very proud of the fans.

"It is an amazing feeling for the club to know that the fans are there in good moment and the bad moments. In a good moment, you see the streets full of people celebrating with the bus – but that is easy."

Mourinho admitted the nervous win, which puts his side second in Group G, has helped to lift the tension around the club.

"Big relief," he added to BT Sport. "The players deserve [it after] working so much and not getting the compensation for that hard work.

"We were prepared for the negative moment because they are coming every match and we had a reaction. I also had a very good bench with options that I think the team trust very much.

"With 15 minutes to go to bring Hazard and Pedro into the game, I think the team feels confidence with that because we have the players capable of turning things around.

"The difference was confidence in the negative moment because the negative moment is always arriving for us in many different ways during every game.

"To concede that goal with 15 minutes to go I think the team was strong mentally, the team kept trying and I am happy with that.

"To qualify 1-1 was not a drama, but I think by the mental point of view a reaction to a negative moment was important."