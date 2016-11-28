'My heart was with my team-mates' - Bacca defends decision to attend Sevilla match

Carlos Bacca has defended his decision to attend Sevilla's match against Valencia while his AC Milan side were in action against Empoli on Saturday.

Milan won their away game 4-1, with head coach Vincenzo Montella insisting afterwards he had authorised the injured striker to attend his former team's clash in LaLiga, which took place at the same time during his day off.

And Bacca also did not see a problem with going to watch Sevilla's 2-1 win, claiming his heart was with Milan as he kept track of their result.

"I suffered an injury in the derby but I'm already recovering and catching up with the club's doctors - I'm fine," he told Sevilla's official radio station.

"I have free days at the weekend and I came to Seville to take care of personal matters and to say hello to friends.

"I am attentive to what my team-mates are doing. I was not at Empoli in person but my heart was certainly there.

"I was keeping an eye on the result and hoping with the help of God we can get three points - that it is the most important thing."

Bacca spent two prolific seasons with Sevilla – winning the Europa League in both years – and he has fond recollections.

"I have very beautiful memories from Sevilla," he said.

"It was two years in which I won two titles and in which the name of Carlos Bacca was known more.

"I have sincere friendships here. I always follow Sevilla, I know a lot of people and I always try to keep in touch."