My players 'believe in miracles', claims Solskjaer

Cardiff visit Southampton on Saturday knowing they are in dire need of points to avoid dropping straight back into the Championship.

After last week's 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, Solskjaer suggested his team required a miracle with six points separating them from fourth-bottom Norwich.

However, the Norwegian insists his players retain faith in their ability to escape the relegation zone.

"They do believe in miracles. At times to get a miracle - you have to get 100 per cent effort and believe in it," he said.

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with the atmosphere; it's been a very good week again.

"They are a great bunch of lads."

Despite expressing positivity, Solskjaer conceded the defeat to Palace had a damaging impact on his players.

"It did hurt them what happened last week. We didn't see that performance coming," he explained.

"Last game, we were lacklustre, lacked belief and the air went out of our balloon.

"You galvanise everyone, galvanise yourself find something in your stomach and fight."