My reputation has not taken a battering - Moyes defends Sociedad spell

David Moyes insists his reputation has not been damaged by his spell at Real Sociedad and is already looking to get back into management.

Moyes was sacked by Sociedad earlier this month following a 2-0 loss to Las Palmas, which left the Spanish side 16th in La Liga and just two points off the bottom.

But the former Everton manager, who was sacked by Manchester United in April last year, is adamant his spell with the Basque side has been beneficial for his career.

The Scot told The Sun: "Has my reputation taken a battering? No.

"It should have been enhanced because I now have a knowledge of the Spanish players, the Spanish league and a lot more idea of a different style of play.

"I think my peak years are still to come. I was a young manager at Everton and had 11 great years there.

"So I hope the best years are to come. I think with more experience I'm probably wiser, calmer.

"You hope you'll be able to use your knowledge a bit better. I certainly now see myself as a more experienced manager and better for the experiences I've had."

Asked about his next job in management, Moyes added: "I'll wait for something that excites me. It could be here or abroad.

"It just needs to be something that feels like a challenge I want to get hold of.

"It's a different world we're in now. I don't think managers have the opportunity to think in terms of a long-term vision for a club. But I need something that excites me.

"I'm happy to have some time off but I'm also ready to go."