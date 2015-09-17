Nainggolan apologises to Rafinha

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has apologised to Rafinha after the Barcelona star was diagnosed with a torn knee ligament.

Rafinha was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of Roma's 1-1 Champions League draw with Barca on Wednesday following a challenge with the Belgium international, and the 22-year-old now faces surgery on his the problem.

Nainggolan is adamant he had intention of hurting Rafinha, however, and has wished him a speedy recovery from his setback.

"I'm very sorry for the bad news, it wasn't my intention to hurt you," the 27-year-old wrote on his official Twitter account.

"I hope to see you on the pitch again soon. A big hug!"

Rafinha is expected to miss the majority of the season as a result of the injury.