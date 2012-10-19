Nani implores Man United to show strength

Last season's Premier League runners-up have won seven out of their last eight meetings against Tony Pulis' men, and have not lost to them since December 1984, yet the Portuguese wide-man has warned of the dangers facing his side on Saturday.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "It is always hard to play against Stoke because they play a different kind of football to most teams in the Premier League. They are very physical and have very strong players."

Despite the unique opposition offered by Stoke, Nani believes his side should stick to their regular methods in the hope of securing victory.

"It is also difficult because most of the game is in the air. We need to be strong and try to play our game. We are playing at home and we have to believe we can win the three points. It is very important because when you play at home, you have a good chance to win these games."

Sir Alex Ferguson's men have had a rocky start to the season, having lost twice already against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, following an impressive disposal of Newcastle United before last week's international break, a win this weekend would add to United's momentum.

Nani said: "We had a very good result last time against Newcastle... so we are confident and it is a good time to start to believe.

"But we do not set long-term targets - our only target is to always win the game and to finish on top."

