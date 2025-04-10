Is Newcastle's Anthony Gordon injured? Premier League injury latest
High flying Newcastle face Manchester United next but is Anthony Gordon fit?
Anthony Gordon has not featured in any of Newcastle United's last four games.
Newcastle are looking to make it one of their best seasons in a long time by following up their Carabao Cup win with qualification for the Champions League. The long wait for silverware – 70 years to be exact – is over and the next aim is to become an established club in European football, with qualifying this season a huge step towards that aim.
They next face Manchester United, who travel to St. James' Park while in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The Red Devils have had a below-par season, but could make a late surge for European football themselves if results go their way, making Sunday's clash vital for both teams. But will Newcastle have one of their top-class talents to call upon?
Is Newcastle's Anthony Gordon available this weekend?
Gordon has seen himself become one of the most important elements of a Newcastle side that is gaining huge plaudits currently. The winger has scored and assisted a combined 12 goals this season and looks to be in the plans of new England boss Thomas Tuchel.
However, he has not played much football in the last month, after a red card in the FA Cup against Brighton saw him suspended for the three games before the international break, and an badly bruised thigh while with England ruling him out of Newcastle's two games since returning.
It seems we are no closer to seeing him return, with Eddie Howe confirming he was still struggling with a the injury after the Magpies thrashed Leicester on Monday.
“Anthony wasn’t close (to being available to face Leicester),” said Howe.
“He hasn’t been able to train with us yet. He’s still feeling the effects of that tackle with England. We hope that we may see him soon, but I’ve got no certainty on that.”
Newcastle will face Crystal Palace in rearranged fixture on the two days after they face Manchester United, which you would assume also comes too soon for Gordon.
An away fixture against Aston Villa, which will be crucial in both teams attempts to qualify for the Champions League next season follows, and missing Gordon for that would represent a huge blow to Howe's side.
