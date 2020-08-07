Nathan McGinley injury adds to Motherwell’s left-back problem

Motherwell left-back Nathan McGinley faces four to six weeks out of action with a groin injury.

Midfielder Liam Donnelly is touch and go for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter with Dundee United at Fir Park.

Long-term absentees Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne – both left-sided defenders – remain out.

Former Blackpool central defender Ryan Edwards could make his debut for United after signing in midweek.

Winger Paul McMullan remains out after having a hernia operation during the summer.

But otherwise manager Micky Mellon will be at full strength.