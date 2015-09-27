Navas calls for City calm

Manchester City attacker Jesus Navas urged his team not to panic after their 4-1 loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

Flying early in the season, City suffered a second straight Premier League defeat despite going ahead through Kevin De Bruyne.

Navas, who came on in the second half at White Hart Lane, said it was too early to overreact, with City just a point behind league-leading rivals Manchester United.

"I think that the season is very long. We are working well, we are up there and we've got to continue," the Spain international told City TV.

"We've still got a lot of games ahead of us and we will do a good job as always."

De Bruyne had put City ahead with a 25th-minute opener, only for Eric Dier to level just before the break for the hosts.

Navas said the equaliser, which came despite Kyle Walker being offside in the lead-up, was a cruel blow for Manuel Pellegrini's team.

"We were doing a great job," he said.

"We scored first, I think we were performing very well, but the goal right before half-time, I think that was very painful for us and it was hard to come back."

Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane and Erik Lamela struck after half-time as Tottenham claimed a huge win.