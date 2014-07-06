Navas: Costa Rica leave with 'heads held high'

The Central American nation bravely forced a penalty shootout after keeping the more-fancied Dutch at bay for 120 minutes in Salvador, with extra-time ending 0-0.

Navas tallied seven saves as he ensured Louis van Gaal's men remained scoreless, but he could not keep out any of the Netherlands' four penalties - with the fresh Tim Krul, substituted on late in extra time, the difference at the death.

Regardless of their exit, Navas said their Brazil campaign was a success.

"This World Cup has been a great experience and we're leaving with our heads held high. Everyone did a good job," Navas said, as reported by FIFA.com.

"We left everything on the pitch. Nobody likes to lose and it's hard. We didn't lose any game - a penalty shootout isn't a defeat."