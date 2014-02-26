Navas still harbouring quadruple hopes

City lie third in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand, and have a League Cup final against Sunderland and an FA Cup quarter-final with Wigan Athletic to come in the next two weeks.

However, Manuel Pellegrini's men face a huge task to progress further in the Champions League, having lost the first leg of their last 16 tie with Barca 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

But Navas, who City felt was fouled in the build up to the Catalans' first goal last Tuesday, remains optimistic of a historic quadruple.

"We are still alive in everything," the Spain international told the Manchester Evening News.

"I think we have a good enough team to have a chance in all four. We will fight to the end.

"There are a lot of games. But the reason is because we are battling on every front. It's not a complaint.

"I think we can go there (Barcelona) and make a statement.

"We can go and do something very important. It's possible.

"I think we can go and give a good account of ourselves. We will fight to the end."