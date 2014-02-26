Navas still harbouring quadruple hopes
Jesus Navas retains hopes of clinching the quadruple with Manchester City, despite their UEFA Champions League first leg loss to Barcelona.
City lie third in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand, and have a League Cup final against Sunderland and an FA Cup quarter-final with Wigan Athletic to come in the next two weeks.
However, Manuel Pellegrini's men face a huge task to progress further in the Champions League, having lost the first leg of their last 16 tie with Barca 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
But Navas, who City felt was fouled in the build up to the Catalans' first goal last Tuesday, remains optimistic of a historic quadruple.
"We are still alive in everything," the Spain international told the Manchester Evening News.
"I think we have a good enough team to have a chance in all four. We will fight to the end.
"There are a lot of games. But the reason is because we are battling on every front. It's not a complaint.
"I think we can go there (Barcelona) and make a statement.
"We can go and do something very important. It's possible.
"I think we can go and give a good account of ourselves. We will fight to the end."
