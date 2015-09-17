Neil to consider permanent Jarvis move

Norwich City manager Alex Neil says he needs "players who have a point to prove" as he considers a permanent deal for loanee midfielder Matt Jarvis.

Jarvis scored the third goal of a 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on his debut for Norwich, and his season-long loan at Carrow Road looks set to end a period of frustration for the 29-year-old, who was struggling for opportunities at West Ham.

Neil outlined what he is looking for in players arriving at the club, telling The Pink 'Un: "I had a good chat with him before he came here and what I need is hungry players who have a point to prove.

"There is no use coming here to pick up their last pay cheque because that is no good to me.

"At the moment it is just a loan deal. We'll see how he does and he can have a look at us and we'll take it from there. There is more to come because he has not played regular football, although he had five pre-season games and then was a bit of a bit-part player so he has not played a lot recently."

He added: "We are going to be a hungry group who are going to fight for every point. The disappointment of the group getting relegated and then the excitement of promotion last season tells you they know how much it means for them to be here and they want to take full advantage of that."