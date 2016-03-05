Neil 'extremely disappointed' after latest Norwich loss

Alex Neil said he was "extremely disappointed" after seeing Norwich City lose a key fixture in the fight for Premier League survival on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal of the game, placing a shot into the far corner in the 61st minute and condemning Norwich to an eighth defeat in nine matches.

Nathan Redmond had a fantastic late chance to salvage a draw but shot wide to leave Norwich in the bottom three and a point adrift of safety

"I'm not going to stand here and make excuses, we didn't take the opportunities that we had," he told Sky Sports. "[I'm] disappointed as I felt Swansea hadn't created anything.

"They had a free-kick taken by Sigurdsson that John [Ruddy] saved but there was no threat on our goal, so I'm extremely disappointed.

"Both teams knew what was at stake. Once again we find ourselves on the wrong end of the result."

Neil also said that Robbie Brady and Steven Naismith will be assessed after collecting injuries at the Liberty Stadium.