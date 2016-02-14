Neil ready to use Ruddy experience in relegation scrap

The experience of recalled goalkeeper John Ruddy could prove important in Norwich City's scrap for Premier League survival, boss Alex Neil believes.

Ruddy returned to the Norwich starting XI for the first time since being dropped in favour of Declan Rudd in November during Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Ham.

The 29-year-old made a crucial save from Enner Valencia in the first half at Carrow Road, and Neil hopes he can aid their battle to beat the drop.

"I just think that his experience in this type of run-in and his presence will be important for us," said the Scot.

"Performance-wise he did pretty well today. Declan Rudd has not doing much wrong but I think I need to put the best team out to win games.

"John is looking lighter and fresher and today he looked a lot better."