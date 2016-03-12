Neil remains confident Norwich can stay up

Alex Neil remains confident Norwich City can avoid the drop after holding Premier League title chasers Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side failed to register a shot on target in the second half, despite dominating the ball, leaving them with a mountain to climb if they are to overhaul the teams above them.

A share of the spoils could be precious for Norwich, however, who drew level with 17th-placed Sunderland on 25 points.

"Last time Norwich got relegated they were five points above the relegation zone with seven games to play so there's no reason why we can't catch some of those above us," Neil told BBC Sport.

"We will see at the end of the season how significant that point was.

"I couldn't ask any more from our players in terms of effort and endeavour. We put a lot into the first half. We had some good play around their box and Patrick Bamford hit the bar.

"It was about discipline in the second half.

"The boys got what they merited. John Ruddy will be delighted with a clean sheet. Game management and decision-making from the players was excellent."