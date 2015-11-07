Neil: Tactical change made the difference for Norwich

Alex Neil feels Norwich City fully deserved their 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea City and believes their slighty more cautious approach made the difference.

Jonny Howson scored with 20 minutes to go to give Norwich a crucial victory and help them move away from the relegation zone.

Norwich have now collected 12 points from as many games following Saturday's win at Carrow Road and Neil was delighted with the final result.

"I'm pleased for the players. We changed the way we played, which was successful and won us the game. We wanted to keep a clean sheet," the Norwich manager said.

"We have been playing well, but have not been getting the points we need, so I opted for a different tactic. We got our first clean sheet in the league and that is great.

"Over the course of the game, we had enough chances to win the game so we deserved it. We had the best opportunities to score and could have scored more.

"I don't think confidence is an issue for us, because we have been putting in good performances. That performance wouldn't rate near our best, but we got the win and that's the important thing."

Norwich take on Chelsea on November 21 after the international break.