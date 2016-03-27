Neuer not contemplating retirement after turning 30

Manuel Neuer insisted he is not ready to contemplate retirement as he targeted winning the Bundesliga "every year" with Bayern Munich.

Neuer - in goal as Germany lost 3-2 to England despite taking a two-goal lead in Berlin on Saturday - stressed that he remains ambitious despite winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In an interview with the official DFB website to mark his 30th birthday, Neuer said: "How does a 30-year-old feel?

"I think at the age of 30 you still have youthful aspects, but at the same time you have gathered enough experience to know how to succeed in life. I like this mixture.

"I generally don't think one's age is all that meaningful – there are 50-year-olds who still act and think like children. Turning 30 is also not a big deal for me in terms of my football career.

"I feel fit and well – I know that I have to look after my health, but turning 30 is no reason to start considering the end of my career.

"I love playing football every day. I love working hard, I love training, I love the games, I love the challenge.

"As long as that still applies, I don't see any reason to call time on something that makes me so happy."

Neuer, who faces Italy with Germany on Tuesday, added that he remains driven to win more trophies in what has already been a glittering career.

He said: "Our generation of players is very hungry for success. We are all very ambitious, and you don't just lose this ambition by winning one trophy.

"I want to win the Bundesliga every year – and after winning it the first time, that feeling never went away. The same applies to the national team.

"Obviously it is our goal to win the European Championship, but that would also have been the case had we already won it back in 2012."