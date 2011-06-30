Neville: Jones could captain Man United

Jones made just 35 league appearances for Blackburn Rovers, but the 19-year-old's displays were enough to convince Sir Alex Ferguson to swoop for the starlet.

GEAR:Ordernew 2011/12 Man United home shirtwith Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

The defender, who has cost United a fee in the region of £16.5 million, will officially begin his initial five-year contract with the club on July 1, and Neville - who retired from the game in February after making more than 600 appearances for the Red Devils - has tipped him for greatness.

“I think this lad’s going to be a star, I really do,” Neville told The New Paper in Singapore.

“I think he’s going to be somebody who could potentially be a captain of Manchester United in the future. He looks really solid and he’s somebody who can be a huge player for the club for the next 10 years.

“There’s a lot of potential there and the performances he’s put in over the last two years have been outstanding, particularly against us. For a 19-year-old that’s excellent. He’s a great signing for us.”

Neville added that, following the summer signings of Jones, Ashley Young from Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper David de Gea, he expects United to bring in one more player to bolster the centre of midfield.

“I think the manager will sign a central midfielder because of Owen Hargreaves leaving and Paul Scholes retiring,” he said.

“The club keep transfers very quiet because they don’t want other clubs to be aware that they’re moving for somebody. They don’t even tell the players, they don’t tell the staff… it’s done very quietly.”