Neville not keen on January signings after Valencia blow

Gary Neville does not believe dipping in the January transfer market is the answer to Valencia's woes after they suffered another La Liga defeat.

Valencia were beaten 2-0 at Real Sociedad on Sunday as Neville's wait for a first league win continued.

Neville has overseen two losses and three draws in La Liga since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo last month, but the former Manchester United defender is reluctant to add new arrivals to his squad.

"I want to play with these players so they can improve together," Neville told reporters.

"It's not that the club doesn't want to spend money. There have been some important signings and my job is to get the players to perform.

"I believe I have some excellent players and I assume responsibility for the defeat."

Valencia came unstuck late in the second half after Jonathas scored a quick-fire brace with 11 minutes remaining in San Sebastian.

Neville and Co. have now gone eight matches without a win in the league to languish in 11th position, 16 points adrift of fourth-placed Villarreal.

"Everyone in the dressing room is disappointed, myself more than anyone, but tomorrow everything starts again", Neville added.

"I can't sit here without saying it's not a blow.

"We lost against Villarreal [last month] but I was happy with our second-half performance. Today I can't say that. We played below expectations and we have to start winning regularly."