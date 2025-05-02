Arsenal lining up relegated star as Martin Odegaard's successor: report

There have been some questions over Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in recent weeks

Arsenal are lining up a cut-price signing for a midfielder who could provide competition for Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international has raised some questions at the Emirates Stadium recently after an uncharacteristic quiet year, not helped by difficult performance against PSG in the Champions League.

But the Gunners may now have identified an affordable alternative to challenge Odegaard next term.

Arsenal turn to Leicester City to solve for Odegaard woes

Mikel Arteta could probably use another option to take some pressure off Odegaard's shoulders (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the transfer talk surrounding Arsenal has focused predominantly on their lack of a central striker, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres in the frame.

Less expected was a player who may challenge club captain Odegaard’s starting spot.

Bilal El Khannouss has kept his good reputation despite a tough season at Leicester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the Gunners have set their sights on young attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, currently with Leicester City, according to Fichajes.

Few players escape this Foxes season with much credit in the bank, and El Khannouss’ two goals and two assists in the Premier League certainly won’t break records, but he has caught the eye at times during this campaign.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Spanish outlet reveals that the Morocco international could be available for €20m-€30m, as Leicester look to readjust their finances for the Championship.

Arsenal also have Fabio Vieira out on loan in Porto, who can fill the same role. Regardless of which route they take, the focus on the no.10 role suggests eyes are on Odegaard at the Emirates.

El Khannouss already has 20 caps for Morocco at just 20 years old (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems unlikely that either El Khannouss or Vieira will be replacing Odegaard in any substantial way at Arsenal next term, but some cover would be wise.

The Gunners have few, if any, central creators in the mould of Odegaard at present, meaning rest or rotation to account for drops in form aren’t easy for Mikel Arteta.

A new striker is clearly the main priority, but if they can land a cheap deal for the likes of El Khannouss, it could prove a shrewd move.

El Khannouss is valued at €30m according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal next face Bournemouth when Premier League action returns this weekend.