Gary Neville ate 'weird' Christmas Day meal while at Manchester United - and stuck to particular routine even when going on holiday

By
published

Gary Neville spent 19 years in the Manchester United first team, and he stuck to the same Christmas Day meal every time

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and captain Gary Neville ahead of the 2008 Charity Shield clash against Portsmouth.
Neville at Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville stuck to a particularly "weird" routine while playing for Manchester United, which included a non-traditional Christmas Day meal and going on the same holiday each year.

Ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League defenders of all time, Gary Neville worked especially hard to at Manchester United get the most out of his career and talent. During his 19 years as a professional, he retired in 2011 having won eight Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and three FA Cups.

In order stay at the top of his game, Neville led an especially disciplined lifestyle, with his wife, Emma Neville, revealing a "weird" Christmas Day meal the former right-back used to eat.

Gary Neville didn't enjoy a traditional Christmas Day meal

Gary Neville believes players should not be entitled to a break on Christmas Day

Neville on the Stick to Football podcast (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Christmas days were always weird," Emma Neville revealed, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, "he was eating pastas and stuff which is a weird thing to do. Food would always just be timed and it’s still like this.

“Our social time was us going for meals and it wasn’t really like anything else. Going to bed was strange – at half nine! I can’t get my head around how early that is. Now it’s fine but back then I just thought, ‘I can’t do this!’. We would watch a film, and he’d just fall asleep, and I’d get to the end of it.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Gary Neville presenting for Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Neville is now a pundit for Sky Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary and Emma Neville married in 2007, with the pair having met three years earlier in 2004. But while his former team-mate David Beckham enjoyed worldwide fame during the off-season, Neville often relied on the same holiday destination, with the Manchester United legend sticking to the same routine even while away.

“At first, we would just literally go to the same places, and I’d be like, ‘I don't want to go there every year’," Emma Neville said. "We went to Malta every year – we made some amazing friends which we still have, but it was so planned out.

"Then, it was like, ‘Let’s go somewhere different’. I thought, ‘Oh he has got some adventure in him!’”

Former Manchester United and England footballer Gary Neville (R) and his wife Emma pose for pictures as they arrive at the world premiere of the documentary 'The Class of 92' in London's Leicester Square, on December 1, 2013. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Neville with his wife, Emma (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Neville added: “[On getting together with Gary Neville at the time, whilst he was at Manchester United] It’s a shock to your system really – I was 23 then and a lot younger. It is a different world, but Gary was really grounded, and his family were also very grounded.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

