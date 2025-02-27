'I'm not sure Arsenal, as a club, wanted him': Gary Neville makes bold claim about transfer Mikel Arteta specifically asked for
Gary Neville has given his opinion on one Arsenal transfer made during the summer transfer window
Gary Neville believes that the Arsenal hierarchy didn't necessarily want to complete a deal for a summer transfer Mikel Arteta specifically asked for, which has ultimately stopped them from making another move in the winter window.
Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino for the start of the 2024/25 season, as well as completing their obligation-to-buy deal for goalkeeper David Raya. Neto and Raheem Sterling were also brought to the club on loan, with Arteta building his squad in the hope that they'd be able to go one step further in the Premier League and lift the title.
That looks unlikely now that the Gunners are 13 points behind Liverpool, though the lack of attacking options has hindered Arsenal's chances. Long-term injuries to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have all come at bad moments, but Arsenal still refused to enter the transfer market in January - and Gary Neville believes there's a clear reason why.
Gary Neville believes Arsenal were put off January signings after Mikel Arteta transfer failure
After Sterling had been frozen out of the Chelsea first team by Enzo Maresca, Neville believes that Arteta made a plea to the Arsenal hierarchy to bring the Englishman to the club.
Having worked with him at Manchester City, Arteta knew what Sterling could produce and his versatility in forward areas - a key area he had identified his Arsenal squad needed. 21 appearances and just one goal later, though, and Sterling's move hasn't quite gone to plan. In Neville's belief, that's what limited their activity in the transfer market.
“Do you know what I think they’ve done? In the last part of the summer transfer window, I’m not sure Arsenal wanted to sign Raheem Sterling,” Neville said Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet.
“I’m not sure Arsenal, as a club, wanted him. I think Arteta’s thought Sterling can play in all the positions up top and has basically told the club to get him in as cover. I think that’s what he said. He can play across the frontline so Arteta has looked at him as his second or third striker.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“They’ve ended up backing him and I think that’s put them off doing another deal in January of the same ilk because they’re thinking we brought Sterling in and Arteta hasn’t really used him.”
That decision has seen Arteta forced into playing Merino as a false nine in recent weeks, with Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard playing as wide attackers.
Arsenal are back in Champions League action next Tuesday against PSV.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Manchester City could find an unlikely way back to the top - and it relies on Jeremy Doku’s dancing feet
Arsenal have agreed SECOND deal of the summer, ahead of club accepting bid 'without hesitation': report