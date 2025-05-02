Tottenham loanee to get guard of honour from parent team for Chelsea's title win

Becky Spencer has won the WSL title with Chelsea

Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer is going to be a part of the Chelsea team who receive a guard of honour from Spurs on Sunday.

The Blues won their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title on Wednesday after beating Manchester United 1-0.

The achievement will see Spurs give the Chelsea team a guard of honour when they play each other this weekend but one of their own will be involved if they are at the match.

Becky Spencer: When did she join Chelsea?

Becky Spencer is emergency cover for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spencer was loaned to Chelsea in March as emergency cover after Zercira Musovic announced her pregnancy.

The Blues' other keeper Femke Liefting was already injured and so Hannah Hampton was their only option.

Hannah Hampton is Chelsea's number one goalkeeper (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Spencer was loaned and she has sat on the Blues' bench ever since.

But being a part of matchday squads means she has won the WSL with the Blues this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea will play Tottenham on Sunday and so while Spencer won't be able to play against her parent club, she will have a guard of honour.

Chelsea fans poked fun at Spencer and Spurs after winning the title.

Becky Spencer takes a photo with the squad after being named champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Supporters were heard chanting "Spencer has more trophies than Spurs" after the league title was confirmed.

Spurs women have not won a WSL title in their history.

Chelsea's remaining two games, one against Spurs and the other against Liverpool, will see them bid to have an invincible season.

They have so far registered three draws and 17 wins.