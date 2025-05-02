Tottenham loanee to get guard of honour from parent team for Chelsea's title win
Becky Spencer has been loaned to Chelsea since March and is likely to receive a guard on honour on Sunday
Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer is going to be a part of the Chelsea team who receive a guard of honour from Spurs on Sunday.
The Blues won their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title on Wednesday after beating Manchester United 1-0.
The achievement will see Spurs give the Chelsea team a guard of honour when they play each other this weekend but one of their own will be involved if they are at the match.
Becky Spencer: When did she join Chelsea?
Spencer was loaned to Chelsea in March as emergency cover after Zercira Musovic announced her pregnancy.
The Blues' other keeper Femke Liefting was already injured and so Hannah Hampton was their only option.
Spencer was loaned and she has sat on the Blues' bench ever since.
But being a part of matchday squads means she has won the WSL with the Blues this season.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chelsea will play Tottenham on Sunday and so while Spencer won't be able to play against her parent club, she will have a guard of honour.
Chelsea fans poked fun at Spencer and Spurs after winning the title.
Supporters were heard chanting "Spencer has more trophies than Spurs" after the league title was confirmed.
Spurs women have not won a WSL title in their history.
Chelsea's remaining two games, one against Spurs and the other against Liverpool, will see them bid to have an invincible season.
They have so far registered three draws and 17 wins.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.