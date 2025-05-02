Manchester United are planning a surprise contract extension this summer.

Ruben Amorim has just the Europa League left to yield success, and it looks likely his Red Devils side will face Tottenham in the final in Bilbao later this month.

With transfers, stadium and renewals all up for discussion,the hierarchy at Old Trafford have hinted one out-of-contract star could now be offered a shock chance to stay at the club.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has plenty to ponder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans will all see their terms end in June and there has currently been no talk of any extensions for the trio. Lindelof's injury problems have been well documented, but the Sweden captain performed brilliantly in the recent 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Eriksen's drop-off has also been well documented, with Evans missing large sections of the season through injury. But another player could now be offered fresh terms as we approach that crucial June 30 deadline.

Christian Eriksen has spoken on record about his desires to continue playing at the top level (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to MailSport, goalkeeper Tom Heaton could now be offered a new one-year deal that would see him remain at Old Trafford until the summer of 2026.

Number two, Altay Bayindir, will reportedly seek a move away from the club in order to earn more regular first-team opportunities. Andre Onana is also happy to stay and earn the trust of Amorim across the summer and beyond.

Heaton's vast experience has been a huge benefactor in the rumoured talks and also being English helps his case, with Premier League rules around homegrown players meaning only 17 individuals from outside of the UK can be registered in a 25-man matchday squad.

A coaching role has also been suggested, with Evans also hinting he may follow a similar route seen by Phil Jones in recent years by aspiring to take up a coaching role in the academy.

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is a popular squad member at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, an extension for Heaton would make sense, especially given the continuity that would help bring Amorim amid his plans for success.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend as they take on Brentford.