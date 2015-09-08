Nevin blasts Scottish FA after Burger King meals

Former international Pat Nevin blasted the Scottish FA for their poor preparation and claims players ate at Burger King after their Georgia loss.

Gordon Strachan's men are still in the hunt to finish third in Group D of Euro 2016 qualifying despite losses to Georgia and Germany.

Nevin, a 28-time international who played for Chelsea, was in Georgia working for the BBC and said the Scotland FA had questions to answer.

The 52-year-old said players were held up in Georgia and the plane was too small.

"I actually mentioned it on the way out to one of the Scotland officials," Nevin was quoted as saying by The Scottish Sun.

"I told him there were 18 half-decent seats on the plane and the players should get them because they'd have decent leg room. That wasn't done.

"But the thing that annoyed me the most was that after the game, the squad had several hours milling about in the airport.

"The players were left mingling with the fans and with journalists."

Nevin said the players were left eating burgers and chips between games, and the FA needed to take some responsibility.

"There was one piece of good organisation. The players lined up very well in front of Burger King which was where they ate," he said.

"That’s what they had - burger and chips after the game. This is absolutely not a criticism of the players.

"They have to re-fuel after a game and the burger joints were the only options. Where were the sports scientists who should have been checking everything?

"I was really disappointed with the organisation. The players can't say a word about it because they lost the game in Georgia.

"So it's up to someone else to stand up for them and make the point on their behalf."