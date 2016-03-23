New Canadian international Arfield settling in

VANCOUVER – Being the ‘new kid on the block’ is always challenging, but as Canada prepares for two crucial World Cup qualifiers versus Mexico, Scott Arfield is already feeling right at home with his adopted country’s national side.

The Scottish-born midfielder has been getting to know his new international teammates this week after earning his first call-up to Benito Floro’s Canada squad following the recently successful process of his Canadian passport application.

A regular in the starting XI at English League Championship high-flyer Burnley, Arfield’s arrival in Vancouver on Sunday was the culmination of a decision to pledge his international future to the birth country of his father after failing to break into the senior international set-up with Scotland.

Speaking after Tuesday morning’s training session at BC Place, the 27-year-old felt he was fitting in well as a Canadian international.

“It’s been quite smooth, to be fair. It’s been a smooth transition into training,” Arfield said. “We’ve had two straight training sessions and another one this (Tuesday) afternoon, so it’s been good to get on the field and let them know how I play, and obviously, see how the boys play.”

As a newcomer in Floro’s squad, Arfield is keen to make a positive first impression in Friday’s home game versus CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico, with BC Place edging towards a sell-out for this important qualifying encounter towards Russia 2018.

Arfield admits his decision to play for Canada surprised some observers, but was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“My decision was made about a year ago, so it’s one I’m delighted I took,” he said. “It was maybe a big decision in other people’s minds, but for me, it was quite a smooth transition to do so.

“I don’t think there was one specific factor, I think it was many. When I was too old for the Under-21’s in Scotland, I’d played six consecutive years of club football. After playing so much club football, you want to become an international football player.”

A key member of a Burnley side making a strong push to return to the Premier League next season, Arfield is no stranger to playing in high-pressure situations. He believes the underdog Canadians – currently ranked 87th in the world - have the ability to earn a famous result versus the 22nd-ranked Mexicans.

“If you watch the training sessions, the boys are playing consistently at club level and at good standards, which obviously helps,” he said. “You look at the Mexicans, they’re very well educated on football globally, and their fans buy into it.

“It’s going to be a tough game, as the Mexicans are probably favorites, but sometimes that goes in your favor. With 50,000 fans cheering you on, anything can happen. I think we do have a fantastic chance.”

Though together for only a matter of days, Floro likes the qualities that Arfield brings to his side. Whether that translates into the midfielder making his Canada debut on Good Friday remains to be seen.

“He’s a very good player, who is playing a lot of games in his club,” Floro told reporters after a pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “We need to assess him, as we play in a coordinated and tactical way, so we need to see how Scott is in training with his movement, in relation to the other players.”

