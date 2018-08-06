New York Red Bulls 2 Los Angeles FC 1: Royer brace sinks LAFC

Daniel Royer netted a brace as New York Red Bulls heaped further misery on slumping Los Angeles FC with a 2-1 win in MLS.

Red Bulls midfielder Royer scored in either half to condemn LAFC to a fourth match without victory on Sunday.

Royer broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time at Red Bull Arena when LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller spilled the ball straight into the path of the six-time Austria international.

LAFC equalised eight minutes into the second half courtesy of Diego Rossi, who restored parity after receiving a defence-splitting pass from Carlos Vela.

But Royer put the Red Bulls ahead for good with 10 minutes remaining after Bradley Wright-Phillips unselfishly squared the ball for him to score easily.

The result moved the Red Bulls level on points with neighbours New York City and four adrift of Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United, while fourth-placed LAFC fell six points adrift of Dallas in the west.