Ex-Liverpool man says Jarrod Bowen should be Anfield transfer target

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market during the past two windows, spending more than £450 million in the summer, before sealing a deadline day deal for Rennes defender Jermey Jacquet at the end of the January market.

The French centre-back will not arrive until the summer, as boss Arne Slot looks to bolster a centre-back corps that could be without Ibrahima Konate who is in the final months of his current deal, while a long-term replacement for skipper Virgil van Dijk is also needed.

The Dutchman will turn 35 in the summer, while the Reds will also be preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, after the 33-year-old’s future was in question going into the January window following his post-match outburst following the 3-3 draw at Leeds United.

Liverpool urged to swoop for Bowen

Bowen will be a key player in West Ham's battle against the drop (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to one former Anfield playmaker, a perfect Salah replacement could be on the market this season.

Joe Cole, who spent two seasons on Merseyside, feels that West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has all of the attributes to succeed at Anfield.

Joe Cole would like to see Bowen follow his career path to Anfield (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Jarrod is a wonderful footballer, a great character and a hero at West Ham,” said former Hammers star Cole, speaking exclusively to Paddy Power. “His name will stand shoulder to shoulder with all the great players that have played for the club.

“He’s loved at the club and he deserves at the peak of his career to win silverware and fight at the top level. If West Ham were to get relegated, it won’t be anything to do with what Jarrod Bowen has done, he’s been a stalwart for the club.

“I think he’ll walk away and the majority of the fans will accept that,”

Should the Hammers, who currently occupy the third and final relegation spot and sit six points adrift of safety, fail to battle their way out of trouble over the next 14 games, Cole would like to see Bowen make the move to Anfield.

Bowen has won 20 England caps (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Who does he suit?,” Cole then asks. “Obviously Liverpool, that slot [out wide on the wing] might come into play if Mo Salah leaves.

“He can go and play anywhere. I think most West Ham fans will agree that the lad deserves to go to a team that’s going to match his ambitions and give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League and show the world what he can do."

Cole is currently valued at €35million by Transfermarkt and has a contract that runs until the summer of 2030.