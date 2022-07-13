New Zealand keeper Anna Leat signs for Aston Villa on two-year deal
By PA Staff published
Aston Villa have announced the signing of goalkeeper Anna Leat to a two-year deal.
The New Zealand international joins the Villans from West Ham where she made her senior debut last season, one of four appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.
The 21-year-old scored the winning penalty at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup against Japan to send New Zealand to the semi-finals.
Welcome to Aston Villa, Anna Leat! 🧤— Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 13, 2022
Leat, who will join England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on Carla Ward’s side, also represented New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
She said: “Aston Villa is an incredible club with a lot of history and it is an honour to join.”
“The women’s game, and this league is in such an exciting place and I can’t wait to be a part of this team’s journey.”
Villa will hope to improve on last season’s ninth-place WSL finish when they kick off their new campaign away at Brighton on 11 September.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.