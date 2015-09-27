Newcastle have set a standard, says Perez

Ayoze Perez has challenged his Newcastle United team-mates to replicate their performance against Chelsea in future Premier League matches.

Perez was on target as Newcastle surrendered a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at home to champions Chelsea on Saturday.

Newcastle were up 2-0 on the hour-mark thanks to Perez and Georginio Wijnaldum before Chelsea hit back through Brazilian duo Ramires and Willian, who equalised with four minutes remaining.

Perez and Co. remain winless after seven league matches and just a point above bottom spot, but the Spanish forward said his team-mates have now set a standard that they must sustain.

"It was a very good performance and we deserved to win," Perez told nufc.co.uk.

"We had the win in our hands but at the end we dropped it.

"I am very happy to have got my first goal of the season but also really sad because we dropped two points.

"It was a good time to score, just before half-time. It made us confident, and the second goal as well helped that even more.

"The pressure came off me a little. I am a striker and I have to score goals, so it felt very good.

"We have to make sure that we're like this every single game against every team. That is what we have to think and that is how we have to work.

"This is our standard. This is what we have to keep and there are no excuses because we have shown we can play to this level."